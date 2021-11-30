Each year on Giving Tuesday, which is always the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, nonprofit organizations reach far and wide to people who want to make a difference by supporting a cause, such as the Houston SPCA.

That’s why the city’s first and largest animal welfare organization will be on Facebook Live all day to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look of their campus, including triage and surgery; take viewers along for a ride with Animal Cruelty Investigations; and catch the award-winning equine and farm animal team at work in the Equine and Rescue Center.

There will also be cameos from a few notable Houstonians throughout the day, who will share how they support Giving Tuesday.

Here's a look at the day's schedule:

8 am: Veterinary services

9 am: Lisa Hernandez, news anchor, advocate and one of Houston’s well-known rescue dog moms

9:30 am: Equine and Rescue Center

10 am: Adoptions

11 am: Fostering

12-3 pm: Ride along with an Animal Cruelty Investigations and Rescue Ambulance

2:30 pm: Wildlife Center of Texas

3 pm: Transfer programs

4 pm: Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston and wife Tia

5 pm: Special message from Jo Sullivan, Houston SPCA's chief community and development officer

The Houston SPCA is a private, 501(c) (3) organization and is not tax-supported or affiliated with any local or national organization, and relies solely on donations. Please consider giving to the Houston SPCA on Giving Tuesday, November 30.