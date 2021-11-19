Home » City Life
Glamorous River Oaks destination unveils 10 new luxury flagship brands

LoveShackFancy
LoveShackFancy is one of the new flagship spots in ROD. LoveShackFancy/Facebook

Just in time for the holidays, one of Houston’s buzziest destinations is unveiling a host of new tenants for savvy shoppers.

River Oaks District has announced 10 new luxury brands opening now through March 2022. Notably, the new spots all represent flagship locations for the tony mixed-use development. The new outposts are:

  • Zimmermann
  • LoveShackFancy
  • Rolex Boutique at de Boulle
  • Lunya
  • Frances Valentine
  • La Vie Style House
  • YellowKorner
  • Icon Luxury Sound

Foodies can take note that Little Hen and Ti Amo Restaurant will open in the second quarter of 2022.

“The mix at the District is chic and progressive and layered with culture and community events,” said Rosalind Schurgin, CEO of The Festival Companies, which develops, manages, and leases River Oaks District, in a statement. “We are dedicated to being part of the community here. These exceptional new brands reinforce The District’s focus to rigorously curate cutting edge fashion, dining and cultural experiences that resonate with Houstonians’ distinctive lifestyle and taste.”    

Aside from buzzy dining and drink spots such as Bisou, Toulouse, Ouzo Bay, and Loch Bar, River Oaks District is home to more than 60 sought-after global brands, including Dior, Hermes, Cartier, Van Cleef, Harry Winston, Patek Philippe, Dolce & Gabbana, Brunello Cucinelli, Etro, Moreau, Assouline, Intermix, Alice + Olivia, Zadig & Voltaire, Veronica Beard, and Saint Bernard.

