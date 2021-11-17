Golf and wildlife conservation come together this year for the Houston SPCA's Wildlife Center of Texas annual golf tournament fundraiser. The event will honor Sharon Schmalz, executive director of the Center, for her 35 years of service.

The tournament will take place — rain or shine — in Topgolf's temperature-controlled bays on Saturday, December 4, from 10 am-1 pm. Players of all ages and skill levels are welcome and encouraged to register. You can choose to build a team, play as an individual, or simply attend as a guest.

There will be live tournament leaderboards and automated game scoring to display each team’s activity in real time.

All golfers and guests will be treated to a tasty breakfast, have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items, and meet Houston SPCA education ambassadors like a Harris's hawk and crested caracara.

Schmalz has dedicated her life and career to evolving the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center into the largest and most sophisticated wildlife response center in Texas. Under her leadership, it has become the only trauma and wildlife rehabilitation center in southeast Texas that treats all injured, sick, and orphaned native wildlife species.

Staff, volunteers, and community partners will be on hand to share stories of their work with Schmalz over several decades.

The tournament will take place at Topgolf Katy, located at 1030 Memorial Brook Blvd. Sponsorships are available at events@houstonspca.org.