Make this holiday season a little more merry and bright when you shop for everyone on your list at Rice Village. The walkable shopping destination has everything from sparkly jewelry to yummy desserts to indulgent beauty treatments — take a look at some gift inspo below.

Sweet treats

Give the gift sure to please everyone: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. Or if a frozen gift isn’t your thing, pick up a gift card for ice cream and get a scoop (or two or three) for yourself while you're there. Made from simple and choice ingredients, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has 20-plus classic and vegan ice cream flavors to choose from.

For 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way, using only the finest, freshest ingredients in each recipe. Whether shopping online or visiting one of See's iconic black-and-white checkered shops, you can choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates (and don't forget your free sample in-store!).

Treat yourself and others with Sprinkles cupcakes this holiday season, with flavors like Christmas cookie, gingerbread, chocolate peppermint, and much more.

Show your host or colleague how much you care with a holiday treat from Badolina Bakery & Cafe. Their picturesque cakes — which are available in sizes of six, eight, or nine inches — are offered in a variety of shapes and flavors including raspberry rose, chocolate mousse, and cheesecake. While some are available daily on a first-come, first-served basis, it's recommended you place an order at least 24 hours in advance.

Break bread with friends by gifting one of Badolina's signature loaves. For something all wrapped up, a cylinder of triple-chocolate chip cookies or a box of florentines is the perfect present.

Festive fashion

'Tis the season to give the gift of bamboo comfort! Tasc Performance is the perfect balance of functional, comfortable, and eco-conscious essential clothing that looks good, feels good, and does good.

Shop the Legendary Fleece collection, which includes men's and women's sweatshirts, hoodies, and joggers. Get him the only T-shirt he needs with the Carrollton T-shirt, or BamBare underwear for his new favorite boxers and undershirts. The NOLA tank is the most comfortable tank for her, and pair with the Varsity collection sweats for the ultimate active outfit.

Make your holiday haul walk taller this year with a gift from Tecovas. Their handmade Western boots, bags, and apparel have a quality, fit, and feel you’ll notice from the first time you hold them and try them on.

Hospitality is a big part of the Tecovas experience, and walking into a Tecovas store is a sensory one. The smell of fine leather and the feel of quality Western goods will make you want to explore their selection of boots in calfskin and exotic styles, and maybe even grab a complimentary beverage and kick your feet up.

Regardless of who you’re shopping for, the Warby Parker winter 2021 collection features chic, warm-toned, and sophisticated frames. Choose from extended sizing and added colorways, including more bold tortoises and jewel tones across all widths. As an added bonus, all purchases will be wrapped in festive packaging, courtesy of Kenesha Sneed.

Good to give but better to get, Krewe is an independent eyewear company that draws creative inspiration from the vibrant culture and spirit of New Orleans and infuses it into every pair of its exceptional, hand-crafted frames.

Merry makeup and skincare

Get six $75 facials for only $415, plus 10 percent off retail products, with Face Haus' "Face the Future" package. The package is fully transferable to share with family and friends for the holidays, and when you sign up you'll receive The People's Wash Oil Cleanse free.

Sample 13 of Sephora's best-selling fragrances, then redeem the certificate for a full-size featured fragrance of your choice at no extra cost.

SkinSpirit gift certificate

Give the gift of a holiday glow-up with a gift certificate that's valid on any treatment from SkinSpirit's extensive menu of medical-grade facials and aesthetic medical services.

Bluemercury, the neighborhood beauty destination, has a gift for everyone on your list this holiday season. Their beauty experts will help find the perfect gift from a curated assortment of over 100 of the best beauty brands.

Glittering baubles

Featuring beloved precious and semi-precious stones, like their signature turquoise sourced from Arizona and set in 14K gold, local jewelry brand Christina Greene is a go-to for gifting.

Some seasonal favorites include the Simplicity or Southwestern collections for her, cufflinks sets for him, gold beaded bracelets for the trendsetter in your life, or the Letter Necklace collection for those celebrating major milestones in their lives (like "mama," "Mrs.," and "love").

Looking for gifts that are uniquely Texas? Christina Greene also features a wide range of hat bands and badge holders that are perfect for rodeo season. True to its local roots, you can also find a unique turquoise belt buckle, statement-making squash blossom necklaces, and the popular Texas Strong necklace.

Home for the holidays

Shop for the master chef, self-care guru, WFH wiz, budding sommelier, and beyond at CB2. For the entertainer(s) in your life, think modern cheese knives and serving trays, soft throws, candles, beverage dispensers, ice buckets, and gold or marble cake stands.

For the game lover in your life, board games like chess and Scrabble never go out of fashion. Try versions made with marble or wood breathe new life into the classics. Be sure to check out the CB2 Black Friday sale to save on the perfect presents for your favorite people.

Angela Fabbri is a Houston artist having a pop-up in Rice Village through December, offering original fine art paintings, stocking stuffers like coasters, acrylic trays, and more all made using images of her original paintings, and hand painted handbags and chairs. Pop-up hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 12-6 pm, and you can opt for local pick-up or shipping throughout the U.S.

Celebrate the diversity of Houston with a Chloe Dao-designed mug and T-shirt, where 10 percent of all sales will be donated to Houston Meals on Wheels.

Who doesn't love a little sparkle in their life? Holiball The Inflatable Ornaments from Cru Home are larger than life indoor/outdoor ornaments that will make your friends and neighbors jealous.

Set up is simple, Just inflate, plug, and pop the top. Superior durability, UV resistant, and specifically engineered to withstand harsh climates, The Holiball shrinks to the size of a softball when deflated.

Visit these retailers and more at Rice Village, located at Kirby and University.