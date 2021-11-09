Ditch the coffee mugs, candles, and sweaters this year and up your gifting game. Buy your friends and family something memorable — experiences they'll never forget.

Houston offers a wide variety of performing arts for every type of fan, from the Disney fans to the symphony enthusiast. Here are a few sure-fire gift ideas to please everyone on your list:

Cirque du Soleil's Alegría

Back by popular demand, Cirque du Soleil has relaunched Alegría in Houston, from November 13-January 2 Under the Big Top at Sam Houston Race Park. Ideal for date night or a family outing, the show features jaw-dropping acrobatics, incredible costumes, and set designs that have made Cirque du Soleil famous. Expect to see more than 50 talented artists perform. Tickets are available here.

Houston Ballet's The Nutcracker

Gift the ultimate holiday tradition with Stanton Welch’s The Nutcracker at the Wortham Theater Center. Full of grandeur with exquisite costumes, spectacular sets, and the holiday music you love, this ballet is a treat for the entire family. It runs November 26-December 24, and tickets — which start at only $27 — are on sale now, either online or by calling or 713-227-2787.

Houston Symphony concerts

Add some magic to your holiday season with the Houston Symphony’s holiday concert lineup. No matter what kind of music you like, you’ll find something to love. In-person tickets start at just $29, or livestream from home for $20 — you can purchase both options here.

December 3-5, experience the iconic and beloved music from Tchaikovsky’s treasured score to The Nutcracker, brought to life by the full symphony.

Handel's moving Messiah runs from December 10-12, telling the story of Jesus Christ.

Very Merry Pops, running December 18-19, is one of the symphony's most popular events and features fun, traditional carols. Or you can make the New Year swing with the world-famous Pink Martini, onstage January 7-9.

The Infinite

The Infinite is the first multi-sensory, interactive virtual reality experience to transport visitors aboard the International Space Station. The 12,500-square-foot adventure is an ideal gift for anyone who dreams about space exploration, and tickets start at only $29. The experience includes new footage from the first-ever cinematic spacewalk captured in 3-D, 360-degree virtual reality. It'll be at Sawyer Yards’ Silver Street Studios starting December 20 for a limited run.

Theatre Under the Stars presents Disney's The Little Mermaid

Make the holidays sparkle with Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The lavish musical from Theatre Under The Stars is based on the classic animated film and one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories. It's a well-known love story with music by eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater. This Broadway gem will capture viewers' hearts with its irresistible songs. It runs December 7-24 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, and tickets start at $40.