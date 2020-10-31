Houston suburb's rapid growth sweetens week's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Bustling Houston neighbor lands on list of fastest-growing cities in U.S. This year has been difficult, but the City of Sugar Land continues to bask in national acclaim.

2. Longtime Rice Village restaurant shutters to make way for local market. “I’m sad about Benjy’s but I’m excited to start this new chapter with Local Foods Market,” Benjy Levit tells CultureMap.

3. Major Houston airport lands on list of hardest hit during the pandemic. IAH ranks among the top 15 for biggest traffic drops among U.S. airports.

4. VP candidate Kamala Harris is coming to Houston on Texas campaign tour. With statewide turnout already surging past 2016's numbers, the Biden campaign sent its highest profile surrogate to three Texas cities.

5. New Galveston Island development floats active lifestyle for residents. The build-to-rent community will boast 94 single family homes.