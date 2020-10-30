Houston-area counties continue to report unprecedented voter turnout

As civic-minded locals are aware, it’s the final day of early voting in Texas — and voters across the Houston-area have smashed all-time records. Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins confirmed that on October 29, when he tweeted that the county surpassed the entire voter turnout from 2016. Some 1.34 million votes have been cast in early voting alone.

Hollins made the announcement during an energetic drive-in concert at NRG Park designed to rock the vote, starring Kam Franklin and The Suffers and local rap icon, Bun B.

Later, Harris County reported that between 7 pm Thursday and 7 am Friday, some 10, 250 people had voted.

Meanwhile, as CultureMap news partner ABC13 reports, other Houston-area counties have seen record turnout. Fort Bend County County Judge KP George tweeted on Thursday that he was “proud to announce that with today's turnout, we have skyrocketed past all records: 306k + #voters in Fort Bend County have cast their ballots.”

In Brazoria County, 131, 517 have been cast, while Montgomery County reported that 222,602 votes, ABC 13 notes.

The process is not without its controversy, however. The Houston Chronicle’s Alison Medley reports that in a last-ditch effort to stop drive-thru voting in Harris County, Republicans have filed a new lawsuit, asking the Texas Supreme Court to reject thousands of drive-thru votes already cast in cars by calling them “illegal.”

Polling locations are open until 7 pm Friday, October 30. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.