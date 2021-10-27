Houston Astros bullpen celebrates 3 precious pieces of great news

The Houston Astros bullpen is where the team's relief pitchers spend the game awaiting their call to pitch. This season, the scouting reports discussed in the pen are not just about opposing batters.

"We're having some good conversations," Astros relief pitcher Brooks Raley said smiling. "Definitely earlier in the year before they had their babies. So far, I think they've done a great job getting used to the no-sleep and that stuff."

Astros relief pitchers Brooks Raley, Ryne Stanek, and Ryan Pressly all have newborns. Each bundle of joy arrived in the final three months of the season.

It's a bullpen baby boom.

---

Continue reading on our news partner ABC13.