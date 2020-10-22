Houston's newest Target store welcomes shoppers to Montrose

Houston, hold onto those wallets. A new Target in the heart of the Inner Loop is now welcoming shoppers who walk in needing one item and walk out with 20.

The store, located at 2075 Westheimer Rd. (at Westheimer and Shepherd) celebrates a grand opening on Sunday, October 25. At 63,000 square feet, the outpost is Houston’s first small-format operation and makes the fourth Inner-Loop locale, and 38th in the Greater Houston area. The Westheimer store will employ nearly 100 team members, according to a press release.

Store hours are Monday to Friday, 7 am–10 pm; Saturday to Sunday, 8 am–10 pm.

Here’s what can shoppers expect with this small-format operation:

Apparel and accessories for adults

Home décor and essentials

An assortment of health, personal care, and beauty products

Grab-and-go groceries and fresh produce

CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks

Drive-up and order pickup: free services that allows guests to order items online and pick up in store or brought to their car within a few hours, including groceries

For safe shopping, the new store requires guests and staff to don masks. The location will also monitor how many people are in the store, encourage social distancing, and conduct “rigorous” cleaning routines, according to a press release.

Target, with this new Houston outpost, now operates 140 small-format stores, with nearly 1,900 stores nationwide.