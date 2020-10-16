7 Houston-area Apple stores set to reopen in time for new iPhone 12

As America clamors for the new iPhone 12 and all its variations, Houston’s seven Apple stores are preparing to open to meet what promises to be furious demand in the coming week.

Stores at Memorial City Mall, Highland Village, and the Galleria will open on Sunday, October 18, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Meanwhile, stores in Willowbrook, First Colony, Baybrook, and The Woodlands malls will open Tuesday, October 20. The store hours have shortened, according to the Apple website, and the stores aren't currently offering training or tech support sessions.

As local Apple fans are painfully aware, Apple closed its Houston stores in June due to concerns of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” Apple told CultureMap at the time. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible. For help with an Apple product, more ways to shop, or additional information on our stores, please visit http://apple.com/retail.”

Other stores in Texas have slowly reopened; Houston is finally following suit.

Earlier this week, Apple announced the iPhone 12 line and started pre-orders for the four smartphones. They will be available in-store or delivered on October 23. Apple also welcomed pre-orders for the latest version of its iPad Air tablet on Friday, October 16, Dwight Silverman of the Chronicle notes.

An Apple spokesperson did not immediately return CultureMap’s request for more details or comment.