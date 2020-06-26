Apple temporarily closes 7 Houston-area stores due to COVID-19

Better keep a tight grip on that iPhone, because the Apple store won't be available to repair it — at least for a little while. The technology giant announced it has temporarily closed its Houston-area stores in response to the rising cases of coronavirus in Texas.

The closed stores include:

Baybrook Mall

First Colony Mall

The Galleria

Highland Village

Memorial City Mall

Willowbrook Mall

The Woodlands Mall

Stores in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, and El Paso areas remain open. An Apple representative provided CultureMap with a statement about the company's decision:

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible. For help with an Apple product, more ways to shop, or additional information on our stores, please visit http://apple.com/retail."

Apple reopened its Texas stores last month as the state began loosening restrictions on businesses. As part of its protocols, shoppers are required to wear a face covering and undergo a temperature check before being admitted.

The company has also closed stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.