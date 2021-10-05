Houston city animal shelter waives adoption fees for future furry friends

Locals looking for a fur baby or fuzzy BFF can adopt one for free, thanks to a generous new national campaign.

BARC, the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center has partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation for the fall 2021 “Empty the Shelters” adoption event.

That means Houstonians can enjoy waived adoption fees now through Sunday, October 10 for all fixed shelter dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens.

Those interested should visit BARC’s Adoption Center (3300 Carr St.) between 11 am–5 pm Tuesday through Sunday. To scan the adoptable pets, future parents can visit BARC’s site.

This “Empty the Shelters” initiative launched in 2016 as an effort to encourage more families to adopt a pet into their home. Since its inception, the Bissell Pet Foundation has expanded its “Empty the Shelters” reach to organizations in 45 states and Canada, partnering with a total of 414 shelters, a press release notes.

Empty the Shelters has placed more than 61,781 pets in forever (“furever,” in pet speak) homes. Earlier this spring, BARC adopted out a total of Houston-area 56 pets with the campaign, the organization reports.

“Shelters are in dire need of support in the wake of natural disasters and overcrowding due to obstacles such as increased length of stay and slowed adoptions for mid-to-large sized dogs,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation, in a statement.

“Our fall 'Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this time of crisis. Opening your home to a shelter pet will save a life and create space to give another pet a chance.”

Prospective parents can visit the foundation site or BARC’s official site for more information and to meet some adorable new friends.