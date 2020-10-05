Healthy grocery chain sprouts up with fresh Houston location

Houston shoppers looking for healthily curated grocery items now have another option. Sprouts Farmers Market, which offers healthy, organic, and gluten-free products and produce, has announced a new Houston store located in the Astrodome/South Main area, which will open on October 14.

The Sprouts location is located at 1212 Old Spanish Trail and will be open daily from 7 am to 10 pm. To toast the grand opening on October 14, every shopper will receive a free reusable shopping bag with purchase. Customers can also enter to win a $500 Sprouts gift card by visiting the new store’s page online.

To stay COVID safe, the store will promote social distancing and utilize plexiglass barriers at registers. The store will also employ extra cleaning and food safety protocols per Centers for Disease Control guidelines, according to a press release.

Sprouts is also ensuring Houstonians in food deserts can also eat healthy by donating $10,000 to Recipe for Success, the Houston-based nonprofit that operates Hope Farms. The new store team will present a check to Recipe for Success on opening day; the funds are meant to support the organization’s Seed-to-Table program and fund 20 educational videos to make the nutrition education curriculum available online.

“Sprouts is pleased to support the important work of Recipe for Success that has a lasting impact on Houston communities,” said Lyndsey Waugh, executive director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, in a statement. “With the format of community programs, education and outreach changing amid COVID-19, the new digital curriculum format will ensure local youth and families stay empowered by these resources and continue to build healthy habits.”