City of Houston hosts big downtown rally for AL West champs Houston Astros

On September 30, the Houston Astros clinched their fourth American League West championship in five seasons, thanks to a pivotal win in Minute Maid Park over the Tampa Bay Rays.

That means the team will face the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox in the AL Division Series, on Thursday, October 7.

To celebrate yet another division win and cheer the team onto the postseasons, the City of Houston will host an Astros rally at 11 am Tuesday, October 5 at Houston City Hall, Hermann Square (901 Bagby St.).

This free celebration will be hosted by Mayor Sylvester Turner, according to an announcement. The event will feature swag giveaways, plus onsite eats and sips from Oh My Gogi, Coffee Q, and Birria Los Primos food trucks.

Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Astros t-shirt or jersey.

Mayor Turner will be joined by:

Astros owner Jim Crane, a popular draw at these events

Astros general manager James Click

Astros alumni Jeff Bagwell, the Hall of Fame slugger

Astros alumni and fan favorite Jose Cruz (many know him as “Jose Cruuuuuuuuuuz!”)

Astros mascot Orbit plus the Shooting Stars

The Astros playoff run is pivotal this year. Superstar shortstop Carlos Correa is in his final year and he has yet to declare his future plans. Bright spots include slugger Jose Altuve, a recently returned and masterful Alex Bregman, and dominant pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr.

“I’ve never been more fired up for a postseason in my life,” Bregman recently told CultureMap. “The team is fired up and everybody’s excited...I don’t see that there’s a better opportunity to make a run at it and win a World Series.”