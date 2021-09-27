Hip Los Angeles-based massage spa stretches into The Heights for first Houston locale

Stressed-out locals (and there are many) in The Heights now have a new option for wellness and relief. Los Angeles-based The Now Massage will unveil its first Houston location on Tuesday, October 5, its owners announced.

This new destination will be located at 373 W. 19th St. in the heart of The Heights. To celebrate the boutique’s grand opening week (Tuesday, October 5 to Monday, October 11), all massage bookings will receive a complimentary enhancement, per a release.

Those who book during that week can choose from two of The Now’s best-selling signature add-on treatments including: Calm Balm, a cooling peppermint salve with healing ashwagandha to target sore muscles, or Fresh Eyes, a soothing, hydrating eye mask with vitamins and antioxidants.

Guests who are interested in monthly or bi-monthly memberships (dubbed a “Ritual” membership) can expect packages including VIP benefits, exclusive perks, gifts and more, per a release. The first 50 guests to join as a Ritual Member will receive a free gift bag with a selection of products from the Nourish, Scent, and Room by The Now collection.

Future guests guests can book online, call, or download The Now app.

Clients who join as a member during the grand opening week — and for the month following — will also receive a complimentary 25-minute massage, per an announcement.

Houston residents Ben and Cynthia Orser, who boast a background in finance, will own and operate the new spa. “The Now Houston Heights provides a relaxing cityside oasis for visitors and locals looking to recharge their energy through the healing benefits of massage therapy,” said Cynthia Orser in a statement.

Founded in 2015, The Now quickly became a hot L.A.’s wellness destination for globe trotting influencers and locals alike, a release notes. The boutique chain is growing with locations across the U.S.

The Now joins current Heights-area massage spots including Massage Heights, Blossom Massage, Rosewood Bodyworks, and others.

---

The Now Massage; 373 W. 19th St.; For information call 713-955-5926 or visit the official site.