final sketch

Houston's world-famous crime artist's 39-year career draws to an end

By ABC13 Staff
Lois Gibson
Lois Gibson is retiring after nearly 40 years. Photo courtesy of Lois Gibson

If you have lived in Houston for any length of time, chances are you've seen Lois Gibson's work. As the Houston Police Department's forensic artist, she's been drawing the faces of criminals for nearly four decades, and, after 39 years, Gibson is retiring.

ABC13 reporter Jessica Willey recently spent an afternoon with Gibson to talk about the future, her career, and how she uniquely understands a victim's desire for justice.

Gibson has drawn thousands of sketches of criminals including baby kidnappers, murderers, robbers and rapists. For a short period of time she listens, asks questions and takes on someone else's pain to create an image police can give out to the public to generate leads on suspects who have yet to be arrested.

She says her inspiration comes from her own painful past.

