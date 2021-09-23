Vibrant mural and selfie favorite makes colorful return in Garden Oaks/Oak Forest

As any savvy Instagrammer knows, nothing makes a good selfie backdrop like a good mural. In the blossoming Garden Oaks/Oak Forest neighborhood (GOOF to those in the know), locals are gathering for snaps at a beloved mural making a big return.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the newest version of the buzzy Sugar & Cloth Color Wall has just been unveiled at 1102 Pinemont Dr. The vibrant piece of community art is the centerpiece of The Common, which is nestled in the heart of GOOF and Acres Homes.

This splashy Color Wall is the brainchild of Houston-based and nationally recognized lifestyle and DIY décor blogger Ashley Rose, who founded Sugar & Cloth. Rose, who relocated to Houston in 2011, developed a loyal following for inspiring fans to embrace color and creativity in life and home, according to her bio. She has partnered with Gulf Coast Commercia Group, Inc. for the project.

Rose debuted her first iteration of the Sugar & Cloth Color Wall at the Headquarters coworking space in EaDo in 2016; the rainbow imagery quickly became a social media sensation. In the following years, her project moved to two versions at downtown’s GreenStreet.

The new wall at The Common boasts color bands framing the common area with some 30 feet of painted surface on two sides, leading to a patchwork juncture and accented by painted benches and hardscape landscape elements. Two ribbed cinder block walls create dynamic canvases that change throughout the day.

But for Rose, the new wall is more than a unique IG background; the colors are meant to represent Houston’s return to (somewhat) normalcy and its world-renowned diversity.

“The Sugar & Cloth Color Wall has always symbolized standing out, being colorful, and being authentically you,” she notes in a statement. “But now, more than ever, we’re proud of representing inclusivity and diversity above all. Our goal was for visitors will see a representation of themselves in this year’s color palette.”