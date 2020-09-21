These Houston-area counties are evacuating as Tropical Storm Beta advances

As Tropical Storm Beta approaches the Gulf Coast, these counties and areas have issued voluntary evacuations or asked businesses to close early to make sure their residents are prepared ahead of its landfall. CultureMap and our news partner, ABC13, will update this story as the storm develops.

Chambers County

Judge Jimmy Sylvia issued a disaster declaration and voluntary evacuation order for low lying and flood-prone areas of the county. Residents whose homes have been affected in past high rain or high storm surge events should consider moving to higher ground.

Galveston County

Voluntary evacuations have been issued for the West End of Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula, areas of the city of La Marque outside the levee system, Dickinson, Jamaica Beach, Kemah, Tiki Island and Bayou Vista.

"The reason for the voluntary evacuation is the peninsula has the chance of being cut off from the rest of the county," Henry said.

Ferry service from Galveston to Bolivar is suspended., according to TxDOT. Bolivar residents who need to get back home can ride the ferry from Galveston. Also, the ferry is still running from Bolivar to Galveston for residents who want to evacuate.

Highway 87 is impacted as well and may soon be impassable. Galveston County OEM is urging residents who need to leave to do so as soon as possible.

Seabrook

A voluntary evacuation was issued by Mayor Thom Kolupski for Seabrook's low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

Matagorda County

The Emergency Operation Center issued a voluntary evacuation recommendation for the coastal areas of the county: the community of Sargent, the township of Matagorda, the bayfront area of the City of Palacios, and the Island and Canal Drive. A declaration of disaster was also issued for the county.

For Canal Drive property owners, there is no order in place to shut the swing bridge down at this time. According to TxDOT, the bridge will be shut down when the water level reaches five feet on the flood gauge or winds reach 50 mph or higher.

Brazoria County

Judge Matt Sebesta has issued a voluntary evacuation for low-lying coastal areas outside the protection levee.

Beaches

Freeport beach closed at 3 pm on Saturday, September 19 due to high tides and surge, said Freeport Police Department. Sylvan Beach and park along with its pier are closed due to Beta, as of 2:40 pm on Sunday, September 20.

---

For more on this story, visit our news partner ABC13.