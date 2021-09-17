Houston cycles out new Buffalo Bayou bike path for crucial East End connection

East Enders can look forward to a new bike path in their area. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced on September 15 that the county has approved a partnership with Houston Parks and Recreation to design, build, and maintain a hike and bike path along the south bank of Buffalo Bayou.

The project will be led by Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Hidalgo added. The path will connect Buffalo Bend Nature Park and Hidalgo Park in the north end of Houston's Magnolia Park, per Garcia's office.

“Healthy living and new methods of mobility are important to the quality of life for residents of the East End,” Garcia tells CultureMap in an email. “We want to use new hike and bike trails to connect all of our neighborhoods in Precinct 2 so people have a way to see their neighbors without having to drive. This particular section of trail along Buffalo Bayou will help immensely with that connectivity.

I’m proud that this partnership between Harris County, City of Houston, the City Parks Board, Buffalo Bayou Partnership, and Texas Parks and Wildlife has come together to build this exciting new section of trail.”

This new addition is part of the East End Bike Plan, which covers 16 square miles in the East End including Second Ward, Magnolia Park, Eastwood, Lawndale, and Pecan Park. Analysis for the plans stretches from IH-610 in the south and west beyond Buffalo Bayou to the north.

Garcia's office tells CultureMap that this new trail is a partnership between Harris County, City of Houston, City of Houston Parks Board, Buffalo Bayou Partnership, with financial assistance via a grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife.

These new additions come as welcome news to bikers. Earlier this month, the City of Houston announced a crucial trail connector that will address a missing link between the MKT Trail and White Oak Bayou Greenway in The Heights. The 850-foot trail connection is one of the last critical pieces needed for these two hike-and-bike trail systems.