If you've been waiting for the right moment to adopt a furry friend, now is the time. This Saturday, September 18, the Houston SPCA invites you to participate in its Clear the Shelters adoption event, happening at the Campus for All Animals from 11 am-6 pm.



Felines and canines of all sizes will be available at Houston SPCA, plus other animals you might be interested in such as birds and rabbits.

The day-long event offers extra incentives for adopters — in case those adorable faces aren't enough. Seniors aged 60 and over will receive discounts up to $50 off pet adoption fees, and all dog and cat adopters will receive a special Hill’s Science Diet gift bag.

There will be a live native wildlife expert available for chats in the Adoption Center throughout the day, a balloon selfie wall for IG photos with your four-legged buddies, and oversized games like Giant Jenga, Giant Connect Four, and corn hole.

Bring the kids for some fun, free goodies from noon-3 pm (or while supplies last) including custom-made balloon art animals, fresh handspun cotton candy, and Kona Ice snow cones.



If all that cuddling works up an appetite, Curbside Sliderz Gourmet Food Truck will be on campus from 11 am-6 pm, with up to 10 percent of sales going to support Houston SPCA.



You can browse the available pets before you go by checking online at houstonspca.org. If you aren't able to make it to the Clear the Shelters event, don't sweat it. You can stop by to adopt any time Monday-Thursday, noon-7 pm, and Friday-Sunday, 11 am-6 pm. Houston SPCA is located at 7007 Old Katy Rd.

--

Masks are required upon entry of the Adoption Center and social distancing is encouraged. Food and beverages are not allowed inside the Adoption Center.