Downtown Aquarium open to customers after partial facade collapse

A woman is recovering at a local hospital after a part of the Downtown Aquarium facade collapsed on her.

Houston Fire Department said its crews were called to the aquarium restaurant around 7:55 pm Friday, September 2, where officials said a portion of the outdoor facade next to the aquarium ticket booth fell.

It "wasn't a lot," the fire department initially told ABC13 about the partial collapse, adding that the woman's injuries are not life-threatening. Landry's Inc., the owner of the downtown landmark, is expected to send industrial engineers to pinpoint a cause, per HFD.

Steve Scheinthal, executive vice president and general counsel of Landry's, issued a statement following the incident:

We are not exactly sure what happened at the Downtown Aquarium this evening, but are committed to fully investigating. We immediately reached out to the family of the impacted individual and are doing what we can to support them. We have cleaned the area and our development team is committed to understanding what happened. The Downtown Aquarium will reopen tomorrow.

