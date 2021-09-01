Here are all the new laws taking effect in Texas, including permitless carry and Sunday booze buying

September 1 sees a host of new laws taking effect in the Lone Star State. From starting Sunday Funday two hours earlier and required playing of the national anthem at pro sports games, to abortion restrictions and preventing the failure of our state's power grid, here are the laws Texans need to know.

Permitless carry

When the permitless carry law takes effect, Texans over the age of 21 with a clean record will be allowed to carry handguns without a license or training.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1927 into law back in mid-June, eliminating the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry handguns if they're not prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a gun. You also won't have to be fingerprinted.

However, the Texas Department of Public Safety is required to offer a free, online course in gun safety, but no one is required to take it.

The bill was hotly contested. Law enforcement groups were concerned that permitless carry would endanger officers and make it easier for criminals to get guns. In an attempt to allay those fears, the Senate added several amendments.

Opponents also fear it will result in more gun violence, which has risen drastically.

Meanwhile, proponents argued that HB 1927 could help deter crime. They also argue that at least 20 other states have similar laws.

