Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo awards $300,000 in scholarships to 7 local schools

As Texans prepare for back to school, some students can look forward to financial assistance, thanks to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The rodeo has awarded several Houston-area community colleges and technical institutions with $300,000 in vocational scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year, according to a press release.

The seven Houston-area programs that received funding from the Vocational Scholarship Program include Houston Community College, Lamar Institute of Technology, Lee College, Lone Star College, San Jacinto College, Texas State Technical College, and Wharton County Junior College.

As far as disbursement, each program that receives educational funding through the Rodeo’s Vocational Scholarship Program will manage the selection and distribution of its scholarship funds.

The rodeo has allocated more than $1.4 million in educational funding to this program since it began in 2015. This year, more than $27 million has been committed to scholarships, junior show exhibitors, educational program grants and graduate assistantships. Since 1932, the rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas and education.

“There is a continuing demand for skilled personnel in the workforce, and the Rodeo is committed to supporting these students as they pursue an education in these technical fields,” said Chris Boleman, rodeo president and CEO. “We are proud to continue our partnership with these programs, creating more opportunity for students who are seeking a nontraditional postsecondary education.”

The 2021 rodeo is scheduled for March 2 – 21.