2 celebrity-endorsed Houston gyms pump out free fitness classes

No worries if summer vacation meant taking a break from work and working out. Exercise buffs, gym newbies, or those looking for a little fitness inspo can take advantage of complimentary classes at two celebrity-endorsed Houston gyms.

TruFusion Houston

1980 Post Oak Blvd, Suite A

The celeb-favorite spot is throwing open the doors of its Post Oak flagship location with a grand opening celebration this weekend. The massive fitness facility boasts more than 17,000 square feet with six group exercise rooms and nearly 200 classes per week.

The most popular classes, which are favored by the likes of Jennifer Lopez and her former beau Alex Rodriguez, include HIIT, Hot Pilates, Cycle, Barefoot Bootcamp, Tru Yin Yoga, Yoga Flow, and Hot Barre.

“I realized over the years how much I hated going to the gym; it was boring and repetitive,” said Natalie Buckel, managing member of TruFusion in a statement. “This place finally solved that problem with the variety of classes. There’s a class for everyone and a selection of many incredible instructors who contribute their own creativity in the workouts. To top it off, the facility is beautiful and chic with superior amenities.”

Newcomers are invited to experience the one-of-a-kind fitness facility Saturday, August 27 at a grand opening celebration. Free fitness classes led by top instructors, along with bites, beverages, live music, and prizes will be part of the fun at this exclusive event, which runs 5:15 pm to 9 pm.

Blink Fitness

Four Houston-area locations; find them here

If the razzle-dazzle of a new gym isn’t enough to get you off the couch, Blink Fitness offers four Houston locations to help with motivation. Launching on September 12, Blink Fitness is introducing Gymnosis – a series of complimentary in-gym and virtual hypnosis sessions to help people get — and stay — motivated to workout.

Gymnosis, which is used among celebrities and athletes including Tiger Woods and Olivia Munn, is used to overcome mental hurdles and realize the mental and physical benefits of exercise.

The sessions last approximately 45 minutes and are conducted in a group setting with approximately 10 to 30 people per session. Registration is required and limited slots are available. There is no cost or obligation to participate, and Gymnosis is open to both members and non-members of Blink Fitness.

“A commitment to working out and wellness takes personal motivation,” Todd Magazine, Blink Fitness CEO, noted in a statement. “Mustering that motivation can be hard.”