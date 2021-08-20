Puppies are popular, but have you ever considered all the benefits of adopting a senior dog?

Older means calmer and more chill, plus they've usually put all the puppy habits — like chewing and making a mess in the house — long behind them.

Mr. Shelby is one such gentleman. The Siberian husky-shepherd mix is 11 years young, with a sunny personality and love of cuddles.

The 32-pound pup was transferred to the Houston SPCA from Galveston Island Humane, and while not much is known about his past that just means he's ready for a fresh start with a new family.

Mr. Shelby is part of the Golden Paws program, which means his adoption package is only $25. As always, that includes neutering, microchipping, the most up-to-date vaccinations, free food from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and a free post-visit from any VCA Animal Hospital.

And if you haven't heard, the Houston SPCA is now open to the public with no appointment necessary. Visit Mr. Shelby and all his other adoptable friends this weekend, Friday-Sunday from 11 am-6 pm, or during the week at Monday-Thursday from 12-7 pm.

---

