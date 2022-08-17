River Oaks luxury high-rise reps fire back at 'inaccurate' reporting of structural integrity concerns

The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise, where its residents have been kept out of since last August 11, fired back at reports that the City of Houston pulled its occupancy permit, stressing that "at no time was the building's structural integrity compromised."

In response to CultureMap news partner ABC13's request for comment, a representative for the iconic 33-story building said on Tuesday, August 16 that "inaccurate information" was being reported from the early stage of the tower's situation.

Numerous city media outlets, including CultureMap/ABC13, reported on the evacuation.

The Royalton at River Oaks sustained a water damage event that started under the floor of the back lobby, reps said in a new statement Tuesday.

The Houston Fire Department decided to evacuate the building after assessing the situation, according to The Royalton. With no electricity inside, residents lined up to trudge up flights of stairs to get clothes and medicine.

-----

For more on this story, including video, continue reading on our news partner ABC13.