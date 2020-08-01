Recent restaurant closures rise to the top of Houston's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Here are the latest Houston restaurants to close due to the pandemic. Establishments in the Heights, Montrose, and The Woodlands have all shuttered in the past few weeks.

2. Acclaimed Houston chef pivots from downtown restaurant. Now that she's departed from Kulture, chef Dawn Burrell can focus on her meal delivery service.

3. Brasserie 19 owners relocate pop-up burger joint to Rice Village, plot new wine bar. Shuttering Punk's Simple Southern Food allowed the company to relocate Daddy's Burgers to a prime location in Rice Village.

4. Iconic Houston restaurateurs share how they're surviving during COVID. Gow Media CEO David Gow led the discussion with some of the city's most-experienced operators.

5. 3 buzzy Houston breweries can now resume their restaurant operations. A change in interpretation by TABC allowed the breweries to reopen their restaurants for on-premise dining.