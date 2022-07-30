Bun B's Trill Burgers big Good Morning America win leads week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Bun B's Trill Burgers topple Houston cult-favorite in epic Good Morning America showdown. Three judges unanimously selected Trill Burgers to advance to the finals in New York City.

2. Neighborhood favorite Garden Oaks restaurant crafts exciting new locale in Midtown. The new location will open this fall in the space formerly occupied by Beer Market Co.

3. Hot new Italian eatery from successful Houston restaurateur headed to Washington Avenue. The Cypress location's success convinced the restaurant's owner to swap concepts.

4. Hustlin' Houston Vietnamese restaurant wins $1M in top industry competition. The private equity firm selected the winner from more than 240 applicants.

5. Legendary Houston DJ presents Loveletter to his hometown with can't-miss, star-studded performance. The concert included a 14-piece orchestra, rapper Fat Tony, and and renowned Houston drummer Chris Dave.