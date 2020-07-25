Houston nightclub's $1 million retractable roof tops week's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. New nightclub rises above Midtown with a $1 million retractable roof. Rise Rooftop also features second-floor VIP booths with individual balconies.

2. Texas oyster purveyor raises the sails on new coastal seafood restaurant. Joe Cervantez departed Brennan's to lead the kitchen at this promising newcomer.

3. 8 best face masks to keep you cool and dry during Houston's sweaty summer. They'll help you beat the heat and keep your glasses clear of fog, too.

4. Houston philanthropists' River Oaks home graces market at $2.45 million. An indoor atrium and a 3000-bottle wine cellar are just two of the features that set this home apart.

5. Houston Restaurant Weeks dishes out fresh newcomers and to-go options. HRW will feel very different without Cleverley Stone leading it, but restaurants remain committed to raising money for the Houston Food Bank.