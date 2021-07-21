MD Anderson calls for donations in light of a critical blood shortage

The nation's best-rated cancer center needs help as its blood bank again faces a critical shortage for its cancer patients.

MD Anderson put out a call for blood donations on July 20, sharing it's especially in need of blood type O.

According to the American Red Cross, O positive blood is given to patients more than any other blood type, which is why it's considered the most needed blood type.

Additionally, O positive blood is considered the most common blood type but not universally compatible to all types.

O negative blood is the universal donor type.

However, the season has made it even more difficult as on top of a nationwide shortage; summer vacations have made many of MD Anderson's regular blood donors unavailable.

MD Anderson announced that donation appointments available this week and are appointment only. Due to COVID-19, no walk-ins are allowed to follow social distancing guidelines.

Those who have traveled internationally in the past 14 days will not be able to donate.

The MD Anderson Blood Bank is located at 2555 Holly Hall St. Appointments are available from 8 am to 5 pm.

