Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo uncorks first-ever online wine sale

Each year, the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo throws a massive wine auction and dinner, where high rollers bid on one-of-a-kind vintages going for Texas-sized prices. (This year’s winner, a Piper-Heidsieck Brut, Champagne, NV from France, sold for $220,000.)

Now, locals who miss the fun of the annual Rodeo Uncorked! event can get into some oenophile fun, with the rodeo’s first-ever online wine sale.

The rodeo announced on social media that it will hold the online wine sale on July 20 at 10 am. Customers can buy award-winning wines at discounted prices, and nab the bottles via a contactless pickup. (The pickup will be held July 27-28 at NRG Park.)

The wines available for sale are award-winning wines from the Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition, and were featured in the Champion Wine Garden during rodeo, according to a rodeo spokesperson.

As Houstonians are painfully aware, the rodeo was canceled by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on March 11 — some 11 days before the scheduled March 22 closing — due to coronavirus concerns.

An uproar followed, with many voicing concerns over the loss of revenue for the many vendors. Another issue was the potential loss of scholarships for FFA students who plan for years to attend and compete in the show and contests. Since 1932, the rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas via those grants.

However, the rodeo announced it would fulfill those scholarships on the same day it announced the cancellation.

For more information on the wine sale, visit the rodeo online.