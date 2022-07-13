Celebrate Houston's 713 Day with Bun B's new Astros hats, special events, and more

Houston's unofficial holiday, 713 Day, celebrates the first digits the Bayou City was assigned.

For those not familiar with how Houston started off as the 713: When area codes first came to North America in 1947, Texas was designated for four sets of codes. Houston received 713, with the additional numbers of 281, 832 and 346 being assigned over the years.

The day is celebrated in July (the seventh month) on the 13th day — 713 Day.

Events pop up all over town in honor of the day. Here are a few of the highlights.

Bun B and Houston Astros drop limited-edition hat collection: You can shop the collection and meet Bun B at the Union Station team store at Minute Maid Park starting at 2 pm on Wednesday, July 13.

-----

Continue reading for more on Bun B's hats and 713 Day events on our news partner, ABC13.