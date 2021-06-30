Home » City Life
we're not No. 1??

Houston surprisingly doesn't top list of cities with worst traffic in 2020

houston traffic highway
Hard to believe Houston doesn't top this list.  Photo by LUNAMARINA/Getty Images

A new study from Texas A&M University ranked Houston high on a list of top cities in the U.S. with the worst traffic.

The annual Texas A&M Urban Mobility Report measured the average amount of time drivers spent sitting in traffic during peak travel periods throughout 2020. Since 1982, Los Angeles took the title as having the worst traffic, but for 2020, New York City took the lead.

The change was mostly attributed to businesses being shut down and more people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers in New York spend a total of 56 hours a year sitting in traffic, the study found. Boston ranked second with drivers sitting in traffic an average of 50 hours a year.

Finally, Houston ranked third, with drivers spending 49 hours in traffic.

Houston wasn't the only Texas city to make the list. Dallas took seventh place.

