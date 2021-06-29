Texans will soon be able to buy beer and wine earlier on Sundays

We've all done it: gone to the grocery store early before noon on a Sunday trying to buy wine or beer, only to get to the register and be reminded, sorry pal, you're going to have to wait.

No? Just us?

Well, so long as you won't be buying alcohol before 10 am on a Sunday, you won't have to remove your bottles of early morning booze from your cart anymore.

Starting September 1, Texans will be allowed to buy wine and beer in stores at 10 am, instead of waiting until noon under the current law.

The time change comes as a result of a move you might have missed by the Texas legislature.

Back in May, the legislature approved House Bill 1518, which also allows hotels to sell alcohol to guests at any time of day.

Representative Harold Dutton (D-Houston) authored the bill, which was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 18.

If you're feeling tardy to the party about this news, there's no need to cry in your beer.

Texas-based Shiner only recently tweeted about it.

On May 28, the Texas House approved House Bill 1518 by a vote of 115-24. We can only assume the 24 naysayers have fully stocked fridges. pic.twitter.com/PwSwP1WZ0W — Shiner Beer (@ShinerBeer) June 28, 2021

You may have also missed the initial announcement because you were too busy catching up on another alcohol-related item that became law in May.

Abbott signed House Bill 1024, which allows beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in pickup and delivery food orders. It's also known as alcohol-to-go.

