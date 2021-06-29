Global juggernaut Amazon delivers yet another outpost to Houston area

Jeff Bezos’ global powerhouse is showing no signs of slowing; indeed, its Houston-area footprint is growing. Amazon Logistics has announced plans to open a new 180,000-square-foot delivery station located in League City.

This new outpost promises to power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers specifically in the Galveston County area, per a release.

Just what is an Amazon delivery station? Simply put, packages are shipped to delivery stations from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and loaded onto vehicles for final delivery to customers.

Amazon brass projects the site located at 2455 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. to open in early 2022. Along with obvious delivery improvement for area residents, the new center will offer plenty of local job opportunities. Candidates can earn an industry-leading minimum starting wage of $15 per hour; full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with an impressive 50-percent company match.

(Those interested should visit https://www.amazondelivers.jobs/ for information on job postings and to apply online.)

Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex, the company notes.

As CultureMap previously reported, Amazon opened four Houston-area delivery stations in March.

“We are extremely excited about Amazon coming to League City,” said League City mayor Pat Hallisey in a statement. “Not only will it bring jobs, but it will benefit a large majority of our residents, as well as those in neighboring cities, who regularly shop on Amazon.”