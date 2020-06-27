Harris County mask order covers 5 most popular stories of the week

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo makes masks mandatory in businesses. The directive states that local businesses must ensure that all employees and customers wear masks.

2. Prominent Houston restaurant group shutters 5 locations. Pappas Restaurants' closures included the only locations of Yia Yia Mary's and Pappas Shrimp Shack.

3. Houston ISD announces no year-round classes for 2020-21 school year. Classes will begin August 24 for students who do not require additional instructional hours.

4. The latest Houston restaurants to reopen or close due to COVID-19. This week diners can once again resume patronizing establishments such as MAD, Rosie Cannonball, and Uchi.

5. Nationally acclaimed Houston neo-soul food restaurant will close next year. Closing Indigo will allow chef Jonny Rhodes to focus on Broham Fine Soul Food & Grociers as well as its companion farm.