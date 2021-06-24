Pencil in some cuddles for July 4th weekend, as the Houston SPCA is hosting an open house on Saturday, July 3, from 11 am-3 pm.

Not only will you get to play with adoptable pets (and maybe even find your new furry best friend to bring home), there's a whole roster of free activities and fun treats in store at the Houston SPCA's new campus, which you can now visit without an appointment.

Here's what's on the schedule:

Free snow cones from Kona Ice from 11:30 am-1:30 pm (one per guest, while supplies last)

Free balloon animals for kids from 11 am-2 pm (while supplies last)

Free cotton candy from 1-3 pm (one per person, while supplies last)

A live wildlife chat and Q&A in the lobby of the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center from 1-2 pm

A live barn chat and Q&A at the Houston SPCA’s Equine and Farm Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Center from 2-3 pm

The adoption center will be open from 11 am-6 pm that day, but don't stress if you can't make it then. Adoptions are open daily Monday through Thursday from noon-7 pm, and Friday through Sunday from 11 am-6 pm.