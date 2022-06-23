Galveston Island State Park reopens after major makeover with updated campsites, hiking trails, and bayside fun

A popular Galveston destination now boasts a whole new look, thanks to a highly anticipated, major makeover. Galveston Island State Park will reopen the beachside of the park on Monday, June 27 following an extensive renovation.

Beachgoers can look forward to a new park headquarters building, two new restrooms, new roads, 95 new campsites, two new changing areas and rinse-off showers, 20 new shade shelters in the day-use area, and a seasonal equestrian day-use area, according to a press release.

Hikers can enjoy more than five miles of hiking trails, a newly remodeled nature center on the bayside, two observation towers, two boardwalks, three kayak launch locations on the bayside, a new vendor area, and three new group-use pavilions on the beachside.

Those interested in park reservations may now be made online at the TPWD website or by calling the Texas State Park Reservation Center at 512-389-8900. Visitors can make overnight reservations up to five months in advance; day passes can be reserved up to 30 days in advance.

Dubbed the Galveston Island State Park Beach Redevelopment project, this redevelopment comes via $10.6 million in Deepwater Horizon Natural Resources Damage Assessment (NRDA) Phase III Early Restoration funds from the Texas Trustees. The Texas Trustees is made up of organizations including the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas General Land Office, and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The project broke ground in summer 2018.

“The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is very excited to be able to reopen such a popular park on the Texas coast,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks, in a statement. “I am extremely thankful for the hard work of our state parks team, TPWD partner divisions, numerous volunteers, as well as our partnership with the NRDA Trustees Implementation Group. The commitment and dedication of countless individuals and stakeholders made this redevelopment project a reality. Thanks to our ability to leverage grant funds along with sporting goods sales tax, the people of Texas will benefit from this enhanced outdoor opportunity for years to come.”