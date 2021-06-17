Tireless and generous Houston chef to feed 2,000 locals for Juneteenth event

Chris Williams is doing what he does: feed and give back.

Not long after his national news exposure (as CultureMap reported) for his work feeding frontline healthcare workers, as well as communities in need and school children amid the coronavirus pandemic over the past year, Williams is now helping nourish some 2,000 Houstonians for Juneteenth. (Saturday, June 19 from 11 am to 1 pm).

The chef and owner of the popular and acclaimed Museum District restaurant, Lucille’s, Williams is harnessing his nonprofit organization Lucille’s 1913 to assist the Emancipation Park Conservancy supply meals for the public at Emancipation Park (3018 Emancipation Ave.).

Expect a sumptuous, thematic Juneteenth meal, paying homage to Emancipation Park. Families can enjoy barbecue, watermelon, and red soda to honor their ancestors and bond over Southern traditions.

This is actually the second collaboration between the two organizations, a press release notes, following a holiday meal distribution event in December of 2020 in which 1,135 families were served with more than 5,000 meals.

Registration is required for the free meal and can be found here.

Williams played a pivotal role in Houston’s dining scene throughout the pandemic. He hosted President Joe Biden when he met with George Floyd’s family and established the Lucille's 1913 non-profit to feed needy Houstonians.

He also partnered with Top Chef contestant Dawn Burrell to open a new restaurant in The Ion, Rice University's innovation-focused mixed-use development.