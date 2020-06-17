Houston animal nonprofit rolls out free drive-thru dog food giveaway for locals in need

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected not just Houston residents, but their furry friends as well. With more locals out of work due to the crisis, many are experiencing the crunch of tighter budgets for pets, which can mean less food for their best friends.

To that end, a local nonprofit is teaming up with a popular brewery to help Houstonians in need feed their pets. Best Friends Animal Society - Houston and St. Arnold Brewing Company will hold a free dog food drive-through event, where more than 19,000 pounds of food will be donated.

The Best Friends’ Kibble & Kindness event will be held at St. Arnold Brewing Company (2000 Lyons Ave.) on Friday, June 19, from 10 am to 1 pm. Best Friends staff estimate the drive will assist 500 to 600 families; the first-come, first-served event will offer a month’s supply of food.



“We know that many families across the greater Houston area have been impacted in some way by COVID-19, either by illness or job loss,” Kerry McKeel, Houston program manager of Best Friends Animal Society, tells CultureMap. “During these tumultuous and uncertain times, we want to support keeping pets and their people together.” McKeel adds that local municipal animal shelters typically see the highest intake of animals during the summer months.

Those interested in the Kibble & Kindness event can visit Best Friends’ Facebook page for more information. To donate to Best Friends' supply, visit the official Amazon wish list.