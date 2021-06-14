Dads and golf go together like a refreshing canned cocktail on a Texas summer day — one without the other just seems wrong.

Longwood Golf Course

Technically located in Cypress, Longwood's fairways are carved out of dense forest, making each hole secluded, distinctive, and memorable. Its small, well-bunkered greens were crafted with handicap players in mind, while four sets of tees and generous entrances to greens provide players of all skill levels with an enjoyable challenge.

Designed by former touring pro Keith Fergus and University of Houston golf coach Harry Yewens, this 27-hole course combines a picturesque setting with world-class golf. It has been rated among the top daily fee courses in the Houston area, and has even been awarded four stars in Golf Digest and ranked #39 in Places to Play. Non-members can pay a daily fee to play.

Kingwood Country Club

This members-only club might look familiar — it was the setting for the Kevin Costner movie Tin Cup, which shot on both the Deerwood and Forest courses. It also sports the Island, Lake, and Marsh courses, giving you the opportunity to test every aspect of your game.

The club hosts both the stage I and II games of the PGA Tour Qualifiers, as well as the Senior PGA Doug Sanders Celebrity Pro-Am Classic. With four sets of tee boxes on each course, an excellent challenge awaits both the beginner and the seasoned golfer. There's something for everyone, from tournaments and lessons to one of the largest fully stocked golf shops in Texas.

Tour 18 Golf Course

Imagine playing the same challenging holes that have determined the outcome of tournaments such as the US Open, The Masters, The Tour Championship, and the PGA Championship. Tour 18 Golf Course has painstakingly reproduced the most renowned holes in the history of golf.

The course is open to the public, but you'll receive preferred rates and times if you opt for a membership. However, everyone gets access to the full service golf shop, great practice facilities which include a driving range and a putting green, and seating at the Scoring Tent Grill, where you can enjoy a cold drink and a hot meal before or after your round.

Wildcat Golf Club

Wildcat Golf Club is the preferred golf club of Houston’s professional sports teams, with two spectacular — and open to the public — championship 18-hole golf courses, The Lakes and The Highlands. Both courses feature elevation changes up to 100 feet, providing spectacular views of Houston’s downtown skyline and the NRG Stadium complex.

The club combines links-style layouts with Texas Hill Country topography, Houston hospitality, and the fun, competitive spirit of Houston’s sports teams. Designed by renowned golf architect Roy Case, Wildcat Golf Club is like no other golf experience in the Southeast Texas area.