On the hunt for a snuggle buddy? You won't find a better one that Penelope, a two-year-old female Doberman currently at the Houston SPCA.

Penelope's a special gal, and not only because she's a "tripawd." When the Houston SPCA's 24-hour ambulance first rescued her, Penelope had a really bad injury that forced the amputation of her right front leg.

But that hasn't slowed down this 50-ish-pound girl one bit. She can do most anything that her four-legged pals in the adoption center can, including run, walk, jump, play, and lay down.

Penelope recently attended the Houston SPCA's Critter Camp, where she got to meet — and give many hugs and kisses to — curious kids learning about animals. And once she got her initial shyness (we all have it) out of the way, she loved being so social.

There's a lot that isn't known about Penelope's past, but she's more focused on her future so that's okay.

This good girl comes with a great adoption package for only $55 that includes her microchip, spay surgery, updated vaccinations, a free post-adoption visit to any VCA Animal Hospital, and a free bag of Hill’s Pet Nutrition dog food.

And if you haven't heard, the Houston SPCA is now open to the public with no appointment necessary. Visit Penelope this weekend, Friday-Sunday from 11 am-6 pm, or during the week at Monday-Thursday from 12-7 pm.

The Houston SPCA Adoption Center is now open without an appointment. You can search online or visit in person to meet Penelope and all the other adoptable pets.