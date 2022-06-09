Verdant Houston neighbor blooms as a top-3 city for renters in the U.S.

In terms of quality of life, Conroe offers residents water-adjacent living and lush forests — and that’s not just for home owners.

A new study by the RentCafe website places Conroe No. 3 in the country when it comes to the best cities for renters. In in its new ranking of the top U.S. cities for renters in 2022, RentCafe also ranks Houston No. 19 further down the list.

Conroe, according to RentCafe, comes in third place in terms of cost of living and housing, making it “very appealing” to renters. More than 70 percent of apartments there are high-end, which ensures a diverse selection of high-quality dwelling. The area’s warm weather, myriad lakes, and green spaces create the perfect location for active residents and nature-lovers.

To come up with the ranking, RentCafe analyzed 17 factors, including measurements related to cost of living, quality of rental housing, economic strength, and quality of life. The rental platform reviewed data for hundreds of cities before arriving at 115 contenders.

Elsewhere in Texas, the Austin suburb of Round Rock comes it a No. 1 on the list. A dozen of the cities in the study’s top 50 are in Texas:

Round Rock, No. 1

Conroe, No. 3

Austin, No. 10

Plano, No. 13

San Antonio, No. 18

Houston, No. 19

Fort Worth, No. 20

Lubbock, No. 21

Amarillo, No. 23

Odessa, No. 39

San Marcos, No. 41

Dallas, No. 49

“Small cities tend to offer the best life for renters, representing half of our top 50 — despite the fact that some people might expect larger cities to suit renters’ needs the best. In fact, many of these smaller cities are suburbs of large metros and are often clustered in the Southern and Southeastern United States,” RentCafe explains. “What they all have in common is a healthy pace of new apartment construction and a great selection of amenity-rich properties.”