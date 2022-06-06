Free froyo '10,000 scoop' charity challenge chills out downtown

Houston’s return to 90-plus-degrees days (in the shade, not counting feels-like) means a cold treat is in order. Towards that end, a sweet, national charitable campaign aims to raise funds for a beloved charity while helping locals chill out.

Dubbed The 10,000 Scoop Challenge, this campaign will see local celebrities dishing out up to 10,000 scoops of free frozen yogurt to hungry and hot Houstonians from 11 am to 3 pm Wednesday, June 8 at Discovery Green downtown.

For every scoop dished out and consumed, ice cream manufacturer Kemp’s will donate $1 to The Salvation Army Greater Houston, for a total of $10,000.

One caveat: the Moose Tracks flavor fro-yo cones need to be scooped and consumed in just four hours.

Celeb hosts, which include notable names and familiar media personalities, will clearly have to be prepared to scoop and serve for the thousands expected to descend upon Discovery Green for this cool event.

Fans can enjoy the Moose Tracks frozen yogurt (made with fudge and peanut butter cups swirled into vanilla frozen yogurt), snap pics with Tracks, the Moose Tracks mascot, and meet and greet the hosts.

Since Kemp’s and Moose Tracks hosted its inaugural 10,000 Scoops Challenge social event in 2010 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the event has visited more than 40 cities, raising more than $400,000 for charities in respective cities.

