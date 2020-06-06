COVID-19 restaurant closures lead Houston's 5 most popular stories of the week

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. 2 cautious Houston restaurants temporarily close due to staff contracting COVID-19. Both Musaafer and FM Kitchen & Bar have temporarily closed after each had an employee test positive.

2. Where to eat in Houston right now: 12 favorite Black-owned restaurants. Consider this list a starting point for people who want to support Black-owned businesses.

3. Houston city leaders announce downtown march for George Floyd. Organized by Trae Tha Truth, the march drew 60,000 people to downtown.

4. Acclaimed Montrose cafe and wine bar suddenly shutters due to COVID-19. "We need the space to be busy at all times," Bobby Heugel tells CultureMap. "It’s just not possible under the current circumstances."

5. Whatafail: Texas' favorite burger spot's new delivery disappoints. Having Whataburger delivered sounds like a great idea, but the system still has some issues to resolve.