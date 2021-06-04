Major 610 and 59 closures temporarily postponed due to weather

Houstonians planning for a major traffic headache have some relief—for now.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced that the upcoming, major closures of the IH 69 Northbound to IH 610 Northbound Connector, the IH 69 Southbound to IH 610 Northbound Connector, and the IH 69 Southbound Entrance Ramp from Weslayan Street have been rescheduled for next weekend.

Here is the current closing schedule for the area, per TxDOT.

IH 69 Southwest Northbound Connector to IH 610 West Loop Northbound

Closed from 9 pm Thursday, June 10 until further notice. Drivers should take the connector to IH 610 Southbound main lanes.

Take Fournace Place/Bissonnet Street exit onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Road. Take U-turn at Bissonnet St. onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take the next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound main lanes.

IH 69 Southwest Northbound Main Lanes at IH 610 West Loop

Closed from 9 pm Friday, June 11, to 5 am Monday, June 14. Drivers should take the connector to IH 610 Southbound main lanes. Take Fournace Place/Bissonnet Street exit onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Road. Take a U-turn at Bissonnet Street onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road. Take the next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound main lanes. Take the connector to IH 69 Northbound main lanes.

IH 69 Southwest Southbound Connector to IH 610 West Loop Northbound

Closed from 9 pm Monday, June 14 — until further notice. Drivers should take exit to Newcastle Dr. onto IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd. Continue and merge ontoIH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. Continue through Richmond Ave. Take the next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound main lanes.

For the most up-to-date information, visit Houston TranStar, www.HOU610at69.com, or @HOU610at69 on Twitter.