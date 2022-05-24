Buzzy Houston artist blasts off with new Sugar Land Space Cowboys mural event

Few things are more of-the-moment than the Houston Astros, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (the Astros’ Triple A team), and murals.

Now, locals can celebrate all three, as a new mural toasts the intergalactic rebrand of the Astros minor league affiliate. Popular Houston artist Donkeeboy will unveil his latest mural, a 29-foot-by-14-foot image heralding all things Space Cowboys.

Fans can gather at the big reveal at 11 am Friday, May 27 at The Lawn at First Colony Mall in Sugar Land.

The local celebration will also tie in the City of Sugar Land; the local fire department will deck out one of its trucks with Astros and Space Cowboys gear—perfect for those Instagram moments.

As CultureMap previously reported, the Sugar Land affiliate — formerly known as the beloved (and quite apropos) Skeeters — officially announced the new name in a splashy event in January. The Astros purchased the Skeeters and made it their Triple A affiliate for the 2021 season. Last year, Astros fan favorite Alex Bregman brought significant publicity to the minor league team during his rehab stint.

Known mostly for his clever pop culture takes on local iconic images, Donkeeboy (born Alex Roman) has become synonymous with murals around town, especially those pertaining to sports and hip-hop culture. (His work honoring the late George Floyd drew considerable local and regional attention.) The native Houstonian often works with his mother, Sylvia Roman, who is affectionately known to the public as Donkeemom.

This is Donkeeboy’s first major work in Sugar Land.