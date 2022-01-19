Sugar Land baseball team blasts off with spacey new name

The Houston Astros Triple A affiliate will soon have a new name. While it be tempting to call them the Gangsters of Love, that name won't be on the jerseys.

Instead, the team will announce that the Sugar Land Skeeters will become the Space Cowboys, according to multiple media reports. Images of a potential new logo have been circulating online.

An event on Saturday, January 29, at Constellation Field will make the change official. Held from 4-7 pm, it will introduce the team's new mascot, logo, and uniforms. In addition, Astros prospects Brett Conine, Chad Donato, JP France, Korey Lee, and JJ Matijevic as well as Sugar Land manager Mickey Storey will make appearances and hold autograph sessions.

The event also features live music. No word yet on whether Steve Miller Band is on the setlist. A fireworks display will close out the evening.

Originally part of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball from 2012-20, the Astros purchased the Skeeters and made it their Triple A affiliate for the 2021 season. The team will make its home debut as the Space Cowboys on April 12.

With Major League players and owners currently enmeshed in a labor dispute, the possibility exists that the Space Cowboys could be the Houston area's only professional team that's playing in April. Hopefully, it's resolved soon. If not, at least Rice and UH always field competitive baseball teams.