YMCA of Greater Houston announces reopening date for area locations

As Houston gyms were given the green light to reopen on May 18 by order of Gov. Greg Abbott, members have been anxiously awaiting opening announcements of their particular fitness centers. The popular YMCA of Greater Houston, which operates dozens of locations in the Greater Houston area, has announced that it, too, will return with phased-in exercise programs.

Starting June 1, the YMCA will reinstate fitness-related programs and services, including outdoor group exercise, lap swimming, and summer day camp, according to an announcement. “The Y” — as it is commonly known — will announce reopen schedules at a later date for fitness centers, indoor group exercise, child watch, additional youth programs, and more.

The reopened centers will operate Monday through Saturday, from 7 am to 8 pm — with the exception for summer camps and child care. Schedules for outdoor group exercise and lap swimming will be available on the YMCA of Greater Houston website no later than Tuesday, May 26.

The YMCA also encourages members and the community to stay engaged through its virtual platform, which offers exercise classes and activities for kids and families.

Amenities and facilities available June 1 include:



For outdoor group exercise, lap swimming, summer day/teen camp or child care for essential personnel:

Fort Bend Family YMCA

Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA

Lake Houston Family YMCA

Langham Creek Family YMCA

Mark A. Chapman YMCA

D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA

The Woodlands YMCA at Shadowbend

Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA

Trotter Family YMCA

WD Ley Family YMCA

Weekley Family YMCA

For outdoor group exercise and lap swimming only:

The Woodlands YMCA at Branch Crossing

Brenda and John Duncan YMCA

Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch

Perry Family YMCA

Vic Coppinger Family YMCA

For summer day/teen camp (through September 1):

Alief Family YMCA

Conroe Family YMCA

EA Smith Family YMCA

MD Anderson Family YMCA

Houston Texans YMCA

Thelma Ley Anderson YMCA

TW Davis Family YMCA

West Orem Family YMCA

To comply with the reopening order and COVD-19 safety concerns, the YMCA is instilling procedures including the following guidelines:

Outdoor group exercise capacity will be determined by the square footage of the defined activity area per 120 square feet, (meaning there should be 10 to 12 feet between participants)

For the aquatic environments, the Y will be conducting chemical checks every hour, sanitizing pool decks daily and regularly cleaning rails, handles, etc.

Members will be required to register for classes online and to check in upon arrival

Members are encouraged to wear face masks while checking in and waiting for their activity to begin; a majority of staff will be required to wear face masks (based on area of work)

Additional updates on specific plans can be found on the YMCA of Greater Houston's official site, Facebook, and Instagram @YMCAHouston.



“We are looking forward to seeing members June 1 swimming in the pool, doing group exercise outside and teens and children connecting with each other in a safe camp environment,” said Stephen Ives, president and CEO, YMCA of Greater Houston, in a statement. “As we get more comfortable and understand the processes that need to take place and see how things happen in our community, we will gradually reopen much of what was happening before. While things may not be the same, we have to adhere to social distancing and take precautions to do our part to keep the community safe.”