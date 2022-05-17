Downtown hotel's new speakeasy event space unlocks feminine charm and elegant offerings

A downtown hotel has unveiled a speakeasy-style event space that's sure to become the setting for many happy occasions. Dubbed Parlour Hideaway, the new private event space can be found hidden away near the lobby of the C. Baldwin Hotel.

Designed by Kate Rohrer of Philadelphia’s ROHE Creative, Parlour Hideaway is a female-designed space in a hotel named after Charlotte Baldwin Allen, the "mother of Houston" whose inheritance allowed her husband, Augustus Chapman Allen, and her brother-in-law, John Kirby Allen, to establish Houston in 1836.

Upon entering, a visitor's eyes will be drawn to the massive, 8-foot, chandelier and a pink bar. Other elements include custom Victorian millwork and wall panels with custom botanical wallpaper, a marble fireplace lounge space with scaled wingback chairs, and deep leather settees with custom velvet pillows.

“The space was inspired by the traditional speakeasy, but not defined by it,” Rohrer said in a statement. “We wanted the space to tell the story of a woman’s many complexities. While beautiful on the surface, there is always a soul.”

Celebrity chef Chris Cosentino, who oversees the hotel's restaurant Rosalie Italian Soul, has created a menu of upscale snacks that complement Champagne and caviar. Choices include Truffle-Talleggio Grilled Cheese, Baccalao Fritters served with Mentaiko Aioli, and Jalapeno Arancini Poppers, among others.

Sadly, the space isn't open to the public. Rather than offer it as an alternative to upscale cocktail bars like Bayou & Bottle at the Four Seasons, the C. Baldwin only intends to use the 65-seat space for events.